SCHMID Group wins major equipment orders for AI server PCB production

In the first project, SCHMID will supply a complete wet-process equipment line featuring its V+ and H+ systems. The second order covers the delivery of horizontal H+ machines for an application outside the company’s traditional PCB and IC-substrate segments. One of the customers has also assigned SCHMID full responsibility for an entire production line.

The company said the orders reflect its expanding role in the AI-driven electronics manufacturing landscape. IDC forecasts that the global semiconductor market will reach USD 785.5 billion in 2025 and climb to USD 1.1 trillion by 2029, while TrendForce expects AI server shipments to increase 24.3% year-on-year in 2025. Demand for advanced IC-substrates and PCBs is growing in parallel, driven by AI, high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and co-packaged optics (CPO) technologies, according to TechSearch International.

“These orders mark a pivotal milestone for SCHMID Group,” said Roland Rettenmeier, Chief Sales Officer at SCHMID, in a press release. “They demonstrate that our technology is needed and trusted not only in IC-substrates, but also in full PCB production lines for AI-Server-Board – one of the fastest growing and most demanding markets worldwide.”

Rettenmeier added that the rapid hardware refresh cycles typical of AI servers create recurring demand for high-precision PCB manufacturing solutions. “By winning these projects, SCHMID positions itself at the center of this cycle,” he said.