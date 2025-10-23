PRETTL Mechatronics invests $3.5 million in Edge Energy

The funding includes a direct equity stake and working capital to support Edge Energy’s growth and expansion of high-performance EV charging solutions.

Edge Energy’s flagship product, the EdgeEV Power Source, enables ultra-fast DC charging without the need for costly three-phase power upgrades. According to the company, the system can be deployed up to six times faster than traditional EV charging solutions, allowing businesses, municipalities, and fleet operators to install chargers in a wide range of locations. The technology is designed to increase accessibility, reduce installation costs, and support the adoption of electric vehicles.

PMA, a family-owned company with over 50 years of experience, specialises in intelligent mechatronics for automotive, electronics, and energy applications. Through its US subsidiaries, PMA provides expertise in coil winding, encapsulation, and automated assembly, making it a strategic partner as Edge Energy scales production.

“We’re thrilled to partner with PMA, whose electronic and manufacturing expertise aligns perfectly with our vision for accessible EV charging,” said Shaun Shuler, CEO of Edge Energy, in a press release.

Johannes Prettl, CEO of PMA Group, added, “Edge Energy’s innovative EV charging solutions complement PMA’s commitment to sustainable technologies. We are excited to partner with Edge Energy on their next stage of growth.”