Kitron raises outlook following record order intake

The company’s revenue reached EUR 167.8 million in the third quarter, up from EUR 145.1 million in the same period last year. Operating profit (EBIT) increased to EUR 14.6 million, compared with EUR 10.7 million a year earlier.

Order intake continued to strengthen, with the order backlog reaching EUR 598 million at the end of the quarter – an increase of 31% year-on-year and 18% compared with the previous quarter.

"The third quarter marked continued solid performance for Kitron. Our order backlog reached new highs, driven by rapid demand growth among defence customers. We are actively expanding our capacity, increasing our outlook for the full year 2025 and looking forward to 2026 with confidence,” said Peter Nilsson, CEO of Kitron, in a press release.

Profit after tax amounted to EUR 9.1 million, up from EUR 6.1 million in the previous year.

Kitron has also raised its full-year guidance for 2025. The company now expects revenue in the range of EUR 700–740 million, compared with the previous forecast of EUR 675–725 million. Operating profit is projected between EUR 59–66 million, up from EUR 55–65 million previously. The revised outlook is supported by continued strong demand from the defence and aerospace segments.