Worldwide PC shipments grew 8.2% in 3Q25

“In the third quarter of 2025, worldwide PC shipments were driven by the Windows 10 end-of-support (EOS) refresh cycle in most regions, while North America's growth was limited to 1.6% as demand had been accelerated into the first half of the year due to anticipated import tariffs,” says Rishi Padhi, Research Principal at Gartner, in a press release.

Padhi continues to say that consumer demand remained subdued at the lower price points, impacted by persistent geopolitical and macroeconomic headwinds, and that consumers continue to exhibit cautious spending behaviour — delaying PC purchases and seeking promotional offers.

The approaching end of support for Windows 10 continues to drive PC upgrades, but the industry’s attention is increasingly turning to AI-powered systems. These so-called AI PCs, with integrated NPUs for enhanced on-device AI capabilities, are expected to gain rapid ground. Gartner forecasts that AI PCs will make up 31% of all shipments in 2025, up from 15% this year, highlighting a clear shift in market direction and innovation focus.

There were no major changes in the top five vendor rankings worldwide in the third quarter of 2025. Lenovo saw the strongest growth in global PC shipments among the top five vendors at 16.6% year-over-year. All five top vendors experienced growth in shipments in the third quarter.

Company 3Q25 shipments 3Q25 market share 3Q24 shipments 3Q24 market share 3Q25-3Q24 growth Lenovo 19,421 27.8% 16,649 25.8% 16.6% HP Inc. 15,002 21.5% 13,561 21.0% 10.6% Dell 10,166 14.5% 9,919 15.4% 2.5% Apple 6,203 8.9% 5,605 8.7% 10.7% ASUS 5,383 7.7% 5,100 7.9% 5.5% Others 13,740 19.7% 13,777 21.3% -0.3% Total 69,914 100% 64,611 100% 8.2% Source: Gartner (October 2025). Preliminary Top 5 Worldwide PC Vendor Unit Shipment Estimates for 3Q25

(Thousands of Units)

Notes: Data includes desktop and laptop PCs that are equipped with Windows, macOS and Chrome OS. All data is estimated based on a preliminary study. The statistics are based on shipments selling into channels.