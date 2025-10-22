Limtronik launches new SMT line in the USA

“At the end of 2024, we decided to expand our existing capacities in the US and transfer our experience from Germany to the American market. With the successful start of series production on the new SMT line, we have now taken a decisive step forward,” says Gerd Ohl, Managing Director of Limtronik GmbH, in a press release.

Until now, the US site has mainly specialised in the assembly of complex control panels and switch cabinets, offering only limited PCB assembly services. With the new SMT line, Limtronik is strengthening its position as a full-service EMS provider in North America. Customers – including European companies, for example, from the automotive industry – can now have their products manufactured directly in the US.

“One key advantage is the short distances involved,” says Gerd Ohl. “We can respond to demand at short notice, deliver just-in-time, and fulfill urgent orders—without additional customs duties or import taxes.”

The new SMT line is fully automated and integrates comprehensive quality assurance procedures. It enables the production of a wide variety of batch sizes – from small series to large-scale production – with consistently high quality. Limtronik USA is certified according to UL508A, UL698A, UL1741, and ISO 9001:2015.

With the expansion of production in Denver, Limtronik is strengthening its position in the competition for international electronics manufacturing projects. The additional capacity in the US opens up new opportunities for industries such as automotive, industrial electronics, and renewable energies. The expansion of the site is therefore both a response to current supply chain risks and a strategic signal.