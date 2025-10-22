Inside the industry: the future of Polish technologies

From the rise of homegrown research centres to the quiet emergence of internationally recognised technology startups, Poland is demonstrating that it has both the intellect and the infrastructure to participate at the cutting edge — in fields that define the next decade of electronics and information technology.

Photonics and quantum technologies are often named among the country’s strengths, yet they are only part of a larger, more intricate mosaic. Behind these fields lies an ecosystem that is steadily learning to bridge theory and application, lab and market, invention and industry. The question is no longer whether Poland can compete, but how it can shape its own niche within the rapidly evolving global tech landscape.

At this year’s Evertiq Expo Warsaw, Ewelina Bednarz, Global Content Manager at Evertiq, will sit down with Maciej J. Nowakowski, COO of the Polish Photonics Technology Platform (PPTF), for a conversation about the forces shaping this transformation. Their discussion will explore five of the most promising technology domains currently emerging in Poland — areas that could redefine the country’s industrial and scientific footprint.

Together, they’ll look at the promise and pragmatism of innovation: the companies and ecosystems leading the charge, the hurdles of commercialisation, and the reality of markets that sometimes lie beyond Poland’s borders.