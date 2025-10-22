Henkel opens expansion of manufacturing facility in South Dakota

This expansion plays a key role in delivering high-performance materials tailored to the needs of the electric vehicle (EV) and electronics industries.

“This expansion marks a significant milestone in Henkel’s journey to support the long-term growth of the EV and electronics markets with sustainable, high-performance solutions,” said Bjoern Jackisch, Senior Vice President, Operations & Supply Chain, Henkel Adhesive Technologies, in a press release.

The expansion includes the installation of additional mixers, enabling high-volume production of advanced thermal management and adhesive solutions. These technologies are essential for maintaining optimal operating temperatures and ensuring the long-term performance, safety, and durability of automotive batteries and electronic components.

The upgraded facility now has the capacity to produce thermal management materials at a robust scale, supporting the long-term growth of the EV and electronics market across North America.