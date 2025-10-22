Henkel opens expansion of manufacturing facility in South Dakota
Henkel has officially opened the expansion of its manufacturing facility in Brandon, South Dakota. With an investment of approximately USD 30 million and additional support from South Dakota’s government and economic development organisations, the site has doubled in size - from 35,000 to 70,000 square feet.
This expansion plays a key role in delivering high-performance materials tailored to the needs of the electric vehicle (EV) and electronics industries.
“This expansion marks a significant milestone in Henkel’s journey to support the long-term growth of the EV and electronics markets with sustainable, high-performance solutions,” said Bjoern Jackisch, Senior Vice President, Operations & Supply Chain, Henkel Adhesive Technologies, in a press release.
The expansion includes the installation of additional mixers, enabling high-volume production of advanced thermal management and adhesive solutions. These technologies are essential for maintaining optimal operating temperatures and ensuring the long-term performance, safety, and durability of automotive batteries and electronic components.
The upgraded facility now has the capacity to produce thermal management materials at a robust scale, supporting the long-term growth of the EV and electronics market across North America.
“Aligned with the addition of our new North America Battery Application Center in Madison Heights, Michigan, we are deepening our collaboration with customers and accelerating innovation in EV and electronics and building a more sustainable future,” said Marcel Fleck, Senior Vice President, Automotive Components, Henkel Adhesive Technologies.