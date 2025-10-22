The 22,000-square-metre facility is equipped with automated production lines and intelligent management systems, focusing on high-performance lithium battery packs for industrial and commercial applications, with an estimated annual output value of USD 100 million.

Leveraging advanced hardware and smart systems, the base provides tailored solutions for different specifications, performance needs, and application scenarios.

"The Vietnam base is a crucial step in our global strategy. It enhances supply chain security and supports international market growth." He added, " We are dedicated to compliance and innovation, striving to set a new industry benchmark in Vietnam," says Mr. Meng Hui, Chairman and CEO of Gushine, in a press release.

The base is expected to create 400-500 jobs in R&D, production, and quality control. Gushine says it will continue investing in employee development. Production capacity will scale up steadily, boosting Gushine's competitiveness.