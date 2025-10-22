Fortec Elektronik takes over Advantec Electronics

The acquisition allows Fortec to merge Advantec's activities with those of the recently acquired Nottrot B.V., a Dutch manufacturer of monitors for maritime, military, and industrial applications, into a new regional unit, FORTEC Benelux. The combined unit is expected to leverage Advantec’s customer base in industrial automation, defence-related applications, and critical infrastructure.

Fortec Benelux will focus on distribution, data visualisation, and system integration in Western Europe. The company said it expects the integration to generate synergies in Western and Central Europe.

Separately, Fortec is pursuing growth in Eastern Europe, Spain, and France, and continues to expand its presence on international online electronics marketplaces.

The company’s supervisory board is in the process of appointing a new Management Board. Until a new board is appointed, no later than 30 June 2026, Ulrich Ermel will continue to manage the company’s affairs in coordination with the supervisory board.