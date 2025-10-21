Delta breaks ground on new German development centre

The facility, scheduled for completion in early 2027, will span approximately 7,480 square meters and accommodate more than 200 employees in research and development, engineering, business development, and management.

“We are growing — not only in size but also in capability. This region, with its focus on sustainability, innovation, and circular economy, provides the ideal foundation for that growth. The excellent availability of skilled talent and a strong innovation ecosystem make Emmendingen a perfect location for the next chapter of our development,” said Andreas Kostrzewa, Managing Director of Delta Energy Systems, in a press release.

The decision to expand in Emmendingen’s Lerchacker industrial zone follows Delta’s sustained growth at its nearby Teningen site, which has reached capacity.