BTU International expands manufacturing in Singapore

The expansion is designed to mitigate risk, reduce tariff exposure, and enable BTU’s Shanghai facility to increase production and add new product lines for non-tariff-restricted markets, the company states in a press release.

BTU International will begin shipping reflow ovens from Singapore effective October of 2025. The expansion diversifies BTU’s production footprint and optimises global capacity.

“Global trade dynamics require proactive strategies,” said Rob DiMatteo, Vice President and General Manager at BTU International, in a press release. “By expanding into Singapore, we are safeguarding our customers from tariff-related cost increases while leveraging the region’s advanced infrastructure and skilled talent pool. This move also allows our Shanghai facility to focus on producing more product lines for non-tariff-restricted markets,” added DiMatteo.

This expansion aims to mitigate risk and tariff exposure for BTU’s global customers, while maintaining competitive pricing and product availability, improving lead times through optimised regional logistics.