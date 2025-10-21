The company will gradually cease washing machine production at its Nauen, Brandenburg site by mid-2027, while maintaining logistics operations. At its Bretten, Baden-Württemberg site, production of ovens and range hoods, as well as logistics functions, is scheduled to end by the first quarter of 2028, with additional factory-related functions to be phased out. BSH stated that market supply of washing, cooking, and ventilation products will shift to other European plants.

These actions will affect around 1,400 employees, including approximately 440 in Nauen and 980 in Bretten.

BSH says in the press release that the company plans to maintain production, product development, logistics, customer service, and its corporate headquarters in Germany. The company invested around EUR 300 million in its German operations over the past three years in areas including product range, production modernisation, automation, and research and development, with further investments planned to strengthen competitiveness and innovation.