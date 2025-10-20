SEALSQ announces development of quantum-resistant ASIC

SEALSQ has announced its integrated strategy for IC’Alps, the French ASIC design house recently acquired by SEALSQ. This strategic integration makes SEALSQ capable of delivering secure hardware in all forms — Catalog ICs, Custom ICs, and Security IP — to meet the growing demand for quantum-resistant and sovereign semiconductor solutions, the Swiss company said in a media release.

The QASIC initiative will form the cornerstone of SEALSQ’s roadmap for Post-Quantum Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) and secure microcontrollers used in critical infrastructures, defense systems, IoT devices and AI applications.

“With IC’Alps, SEALSQ now bridges the entire secure semiconductor spectrum,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ. “This integration accelerates our roadmap toward quantum-resistant systems, combining catalog products, custom designs, and security IP under one roof. The Quantum ASIC represents a historic milestone for the semiconductor industry, and IC’Alps’ expertise will help accelerate the transition to scalable quantum-secure hardware.”

By combining SEALSQ’s PQC-enabled chip technology with IC’Alps’ ASIC design expertise, including analog, mixed-signal, RISC-V, power management, and embedded NVM, SEALSQ now offers a complete end-to-end solutions — from secure architecture and IP creation to certified production and lifecycle management. This integrated approach now provides a unique value proposition to clients across short-, mid- and long-term horizons.