Neptune Robotics raises $52 million in Series B

Singapore-based Neptune Robotics has raised USD 52 million in Series B funding, led by Granite Asia, with strategic backing from Japanese shipping giant NYK Line.

Neptune builds underwater robots that replace divers by cleaning ship hulls 3-5 times faster, automatically and safely. With coverage across 61 ports in Asia — representing approximately 70% of international trade routes — Neptune already serves the world’s top bulk carrier and container fleets, the company said in a media release.

Neptune and NYK’s partnership signals that robotics-enabled decarbonisation is ready to scale.

The new funds will fuel R&D, new robotic systems, AI-driven service platforms, and expansion into 20 markets worldwide, with Japan as a potential key hub. NYK, which has worked with Neptune since 2022, is now rolling out the technology across its global fleet of bulk carriers, car carriers and other carriers — a move projected to generate even greater fuel and emissions reductions, the media release said.

“Granite Asia and NYKs’ support validates how far robotics has come in transforming maritime efficiency and sustainability,” said Elizabeth Chan, CEO of Neptune Robotics. “This round gives us the resources to scale globally, continue innovating, and help shipowners boost returns while cutting emissions.”

“At Granite Asia, we see Neptune Robotics as emblematic of a new wave of companies redefining global industries through automation and AI. We are thrilled to lead this round and support their mission of scaling technology that delivers both commercial and environmental value,” said Granite Asia. “With more than 50,000 large commercial vessels in operation worldwide, robotic hull cleaning represents a multi-billion-dollar market — and Neptune is at the forefront of making it safer, cleaner, and more efficient.”