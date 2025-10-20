Kitron secures EUR 100 million defence order

“This new order adds to our growing defence order backlog and demonstrates the strong customer demand in this segment,” says Peter Nilsson, CEO of Kitron in the press release.

The Norwegian EMS provider did not disclose the identity of the customer or specify which products or systems the order covers. Kitron also did not indicate at which of its production sites manufacturing will take place.

The order adds to a series of defence-related contracts announced by Kitron in recent quarters, as demand in the sector continues to grow across Europe.