Kitron secures EUR 100 million defence order
EMS provider Kitron has received an order worth EUR 100 million from a customer in the Defence/Aerospace segment, the company announced. Deliveries are scheduled for 2025 and 2026.
“This new order adds to our growing defence order backlog and demonstrates the strong customer demand in this segment,” says Peter Nilsson, CEO of Kitron in the press release.
The Norwegian EMS provider did not disclose the identity of the customer or specify which products or systems the order covers. Kitron also did not indicate at which of its production sites manufacturing will take place.
The order adds to a series of defence-related contracts announced by Kitron in recent quarters, as demand in the sector continues to grow across Europe.