Hitachi to acquire German data and AI services firm synvert

The Hitachi Group has agreed to acquire synvert, a company headquartered in Germany, as a wholly owned subsidiary of its US subsidiary GlobalLogic Inc. from Maxburg, a private equity fund focusing on founder-led technology companies in the German-speaking region.

This acquisition aims to accelerate the deployment of HMAX, Hitachi’s solution suite advancing operational autonomy and business model innovation through agentic and physical AI, solving customer and societal challenges in the AI era, according to a media release.

synvert is a consulting firm in the data and AI space, delivering advanced expertise in AI-driven business design, data access and governance, integration and operations. With a portfolio of over 200 clients, synvert helps enterprises unlock value and drive intelligent, data-powered transformation. synvert maintains advanced partnerships with leading cloud and data platform vendors, including Databricks and Snowflake, alongside major public cloud vendors (AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud).

Once the acquisition is completed, synvert will complement GlobalLogic’s deep capabilities in AI and digital engineering, while adding end-to-end strength across the enterprise data value chain and accelerating the development of Agentic and Physical AI. synvert’s strong presence in Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, and the Middle East will help expand markets for HMAX through collaboration with Hitachi Rail and Hitachi Energy.

The acquisition is expected to close in the fiscal year ending March 2026, subject to regulatory approval, the media release said.

“Hitachi is accelerating social innovation by addressing urgent societal challenges—such as labor shortages and knowledge transfer among frontline workers in transportation, energy, gas,and railway sectors—through the advancement of its own AI-driven transformation and the delivery of its outcomes to customers,” said Jun Abe, Executive Vice President of Hitachi, Ltd., General Manager of the Digital Systems & Services Division. “By integrating synvert’s outstanding data analytics and consulting capabilities with GlobalLogic’s digital engineering expertise, we will enhance competitiveness through Agentic AI and accelerate HMAX deployment.”

“Integrating synvert into GlobalLogic will play a key role in accelerating our global strategy. It will strengthen our data and consulting capabilities and expand our presence in Europe and the Middle East across industries like energy, retail, financial services, and insurance,” said Srini Shankar, President and CEO, GlobalLogic. “Once the acquisition is completed, we expect to rapidly deliver innovation through end-to-end development of data-driven AI services, and accelerate efforts in Agentic and Physical AI.”