Molex to acquire Smiths Interconnect

Smiths will receive an undisclosed cash consideration for the transaction, subject to customary adjustments for working capital, cash and debt.

“Molex is excited to reinforce our commitment to the aerospace and defence market with the acquisition of Smiths Interconnect,” says Joe Nelligan, CEO, Molex, in a press release. “Smiths Interconnect has a highly complementary portfolio of advantaged solutions that strongly enhances the platform established by our acquisition of AirBorn last November.”

Nelligan continues to say that the combination of Molex’s scale, capabilities and financial stability with Smiths Interconnect’s technologies, products, customers and footprint will enable Molex to expand its aerospace and defence business.

Smiths Interconnect designs and manufactures technically differentiated electronic components, along with microwave, optical and radio frequency products and subsystems that connect, protect and control critical applications. Smiths Interconnect has 21 sales, R&D and manufacturing locations across 12 countries, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Tunisia, India, China and Singapore.

The acquisition is expected to close in the first half of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.