Keysight completes acquisition of Spirent Communications

US firm Keysight Technologies has announced that it has completed its USD 1.46 billion acquisition of Spirent Communications.

Spirent is a UK-based provider of automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity and positioning. Its products, services, and managed solutions help customers address the testing, assurance and automation challenges of next-generation technologies, including 5G, SD-WAN, cloud and autonomous vehicles.

“Today marks a milestone for Keysight as we officially welcome Spirent into our company. By combining Keysight’s leading design, emulation and test expertise with Spirent’s strengths in satellite emulation, positioning and network automation, we are expanding the breadth of our portfolio to better serve our customers,” said Satish Dhanasekaran, Keysight’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “This acquisition accelerates our strategy and positions us to deliver even greater value in a rapidly evolving technology landscape.”

The aggregate transaction consideration totaled approximately USD 1.46 billion on a fully diluted basis. Spirent shareholders will receive a total of 202.5 pence per share, comprising 199 pence in cash, and the previously paid special dividends of 3.5 pence per share, Keysight said in a press release.

Spirent’s shares will be delisted from the London Stock Exchange effective October 17. Its operations and financial results will now be integrated and reported within Keysight’s Communications Solutions Group.