From Polish photonics to European EMS insights

The programme spans national tech ambitions, component sustainability, PCB reliability, signal integrity, and the latest data on Europe’s EMS industry.

The day will open with a deep dive into Poland’s high-tech potential. Evertiq’s own Global Content Manager, Ewelina Bednarz, will sit down with Maciej J. Nowakowski, COO of the Polish Photonics Technology Platform (PPTF), to discuss how Poland is carving out its place in the global technology race. Their conversation will spotlight five of the most promising Polish domains.

Sustainability will then take the stage as Stefan Theil, CEO of Factronix, explores how component reclaim and related services like laser reballing, retinning, and testing can give electronic parts a second life. His session will highlight how circular-economy practices not only reduce waste but also make sound business sense for manufacturers facing supply challenges.

From there, Jarosław Klofczyński of Rochester Electronics will address the mounting challenge of component obsolescence. With half a million End-of-Life notices issued each year, designing for longevity has become essential. His presentation will outline strategies for integrating obsolescence management directly into the design process — a crucial step in achieving sustainable, future-proof electronics.

Electromagnetic compatibility will follow as Dominik Kowalczyk from Dacpol examines the interplay between EMC interference and signal integrity. The talk will cover real-world design issues, including electric and magnetic field disturbances, radiation immunity, and the most common causes of signal degradation — illustrated through practical examples from PCB design and integration.

Clean manufacturing will be next in focus. Tomasz Pelc and Piotr Nowakowski from PB Technik will present on PCB cleanliness and reliability, outlining the sources of contamination, the latest cleaning technologies, and evolving quality standards. Their joint presentation will offer both practical insight and a look toward emerging trends in production hygiene.

Attention will then turn to Europe’s EMS industry, where Mareike Haass from in4ma and Christoph Solka from the Global Electronics Association will provide a sobering assessment of current market conditions. Following a difficult 2024 with no growth projected for 2025, they will explore the structural reasons behind the downturn and share a forward-looking analysis for 2026 — including where European EMS firms are focusing their efforts compared with their Asian counterparts.

Later in the afternoon, Marcin Mierzejewski from KERAFOL / Dacpol will address thermal interface materials for SiC-based power applications. As wide-bandgap semiconductors like SiC and GaN become central to advanced power electronics, effective thermal management is increasingly critical. The session will discuss dielectric considerations, cooling strategies, and material selection for high-density applications.

The day’s programme will continue into the realm of artificial intelligence as Amir Sherman from DEEPX introduces the company’s edge-AI semiconductor solutions. His session, AI at the Edge: Redefining Performance, Efficiency, and Trust, will demonstrate how DEEPX’s latest chip technology delivers GPU-grade performance with ultra-low power consumption — and what the coming generation of 2nm devices will mean for real-time AI and industrial automation.

The event will close with Amtest, who will explore the role of time as an absolute factor in PCB coating processes.

Evertiq Expo Warsaw 2025 promises a full day of insight, networking, and industry perspective — from Poland’s fast-rising photonics sector to Europe’s evolving EMS scene and the technologies shaping tomorrow’s electronics.