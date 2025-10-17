Caracol raises $40M to accelerate scale-up of manufacturing tech

Italy-based robotic manufacturing firm Caracol has announced the closing of its USD 40 million Series B round, co-led by Omnes Capital, Move Capital Fund I, alongside CDP Venture Capital – Large Ventures Fund, which played a key role as a catalyst for international investors.

These international funds, together with leading Italian institutional investors, will accompany Caracol into its next phase of global growth, alongside continued backing from long-standing shareholders including Primo Capital SGR, Eureka! Venture SGR, and Neva SGR (the Intesa Sanpaolo Group’s venture capital company), according to a media release.

Caracol delivers turnkey robotic manufacturing platforms for large-scale advanced parts, leveraging both polymers and metals. The company integrates proprietary hardware, software, and automation, providing customers with full end-to-end control and support.

This new funding will further accelerate Caracol’s global scaling and international expansion.

On the technology side, Caracol aims to deepen the capabilities of its multi-process, multi-material platforms, with a focus on software, automation and AI.

The company will also intensify the ramp-up of its metal additive manufacturing technologies, particularly in highly regulated sectors such as aerospace and defense, energy, and maritime, while continuing to expand its polymer offering in key verticals such as transportation, construction, and architecture, Caracol said.

Caracol will continue growing its global team, bringing on board international talent to drive innovation and scale up, the media release said.

“This round validates our vision and the outstanding execution of our team, while bringing on board some of the world’s leading deep-tech investors,” said Francesco De Stefano, CEO and co-founder of Caracol. “With their support, we’re ready to accelerate our global scale-up and help advanced industries strengthen supply-chain and manufacturing resilience through the flexibility, efficiency, and sustainability of our technology.”

“This Series B round provides Caracol the financial strength to scale its large-format robotic manufacturing globally, while consolidating its European leadership in advanced manufacturing, contributing to Europe’s deep-tech sovereignty and resilience,” said François-Xavier Dedde, Partner at Omnes Capital.