Whirlpool invests $300M in US operations

This investment is expected to create between 400 and 600 new jobs across the company’s operations in Clyde and Marion, Ohio, positioning the company for increased production of its next generation of washers and dryers.

“This USD 300 million investment in our Clyde and Marion facilities underscores our dedication to creating jobs, fostering innovation, and delivering high-quality, American-made appliances to US consumers,” says Marc Bitzer, chairman and CEO of Whirlpool Corporation, in a press release.

In the past decade, Whirlpool has invested USD 6 billion in US capital expenditures, R&D and new product development, as part of USD 23 billion in total spent on our US operations, logistics and workforce.

Financial assistance from JobsOhio and tax credits from the State of Ohio will support continued investments in workforce development and the company’s Clyde and Marion operations. The investments are subject to final approval of the financial assistance.