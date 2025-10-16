TASE completes acquisition of US firm Joined Alloys for $12M

Chennai-based Trusted Aerospace Engineering (TASE Global) has completed its acquisition of Joined Alloys, a US-based firm specializing in aerospace manufacturing, special processes and specialized sheet metal fabrication and product development, for ₹1.06 billion (about USD 12 million), according to a press release.

TASE Global is a diversified manufacturing and technology group with operations across Europe, Asia and the Americas. The company specializes in precision manufacturing of components and providing solutions for aerospace, medical and industrial applications. It has factories in the US and India, along with offices in Portugal and France.

TASE Global has a factory in Sriperumbudur (Tamil Nadu) and is also working on a brownfield expansion with an investment of nearly ₹1.5 billion (USD 17 million).

This acquisition by TASE Global marks a strategic milestone in the expansion of its business in the North American market, the company said.

“Joined Alloys brings a legacy of technical excellence, strong client relationships and a culture of integrity that aligns with our own,” said Sankararaman Vaidyanathan, Chairman, TASE Global. “The acquisition is a part of our forward integration process that unlocks synergies in aerospace manufacturing, defence and medical applications, allowing us to pursue more ambitious projects across industries. TASE Global shall be an end-to-end strategic partner to large Tier 1 players.”