Murata opens advanced EMC test lab in Nuremberg

The Nuremberg facility features a dedicated electromagnetic semi-anechoic chamber specifically designed for Automotive applications. Although it is not an internationally certified EMC test laboratory for commercial use, its primary function is to provide robust EMC noise suppression support directly to Murata’s customers through a range of noise filters and accumulated knowledge.

The lab is equipped to perform automotive product tests, including radiated emission and conducted emission according to CISPR 25, alongside immunity testing (BCI/DPI) against ISO 11452-4 and ISO 11452-7 standards.

Murata says that the EMEA EMC Lab offers a suite of support services – including on-site support where Murata EMC engineers, along with necessary equipment, visit customer labs or third-party labs. Off-site support involving actual measurements on borrowed or purchased devices under test (DUTs) with real-time remote monitoring and simulation support based on customer requirements and conditions. Customers can also visit the Nuremberg lab directly for assistance with EMC noise suppression.

“The opening of our new EMC test lab in Nuremberg marks a pivotal moment for Murata, signifying our deepened commitment to supporting our customers, especially within the critical automotive sector,” says Daniel Lucas, Field Application Engineer at Murata Europe, in a press release. “

The Nuremberg lab integrates with Murata’s extensive global network of EMC evaluation environments, which includes facilities in Japan, China, Taiwan, and the US.