Beyond Gravity expands solar array mechanism production

The company says that if market demand continues to grow, Beyond Gravity could expand its Florida facility. The mechanisms are used to orient satellite solar wings toward the sun, ensuring optimal energy generation.

“By doubling our manufacturing area we have increased our production capacity fivefold”, says Oliver Grassmann, Executive Vice President Satellites at Beyond Gravity, in a press release. “We can now produce 200 mechanisms for aligning solar wings per year instead of the previous 36. This year alone, we have already delivered more units than in the past three years combined.”

Oliver Grassmann sees the expansion as “a key step in the rapidly ongoing industrialisation of our production processes. We are focusing on modular and standardised designs to support scalability.”

At the same time, Beyond Gravity is already working on the next generation of its solar array drive mechanisms.

The Executive Vice President continues to say that the company sells its mechanisms worldwide, primarily in Europe and the United States – and that there might be an additional expansion on the horizon.