Stellantis to invest $13 billion to boost US production

The investment is described as the largest in the Company’s 100-year US history and will support the introduction of five new vehicles across the brand portfolio in key segments, and the addition of more than 5,000 jobs at plants in Illinois, Ohio, Michigan and Indiana.

The new investment will further expand Stellantis’ US footprint, increasing annual finished vehicle production by 50% over current levels.

“This investment in the U.S. – the single largest in the Company’s history – will drive our growth, strengthen our manufacturing footprint and bring more American jobs to the states we call home,” said Antonio Filosa, Stellantis CEO and North America COO, in a press release. “Accelerating growth in the U.S. has been a top priority since my first day. Success in America is not just good for Stellantis in the U.S. — it makes us stronger everywhere.”

The USD 13 billion investment plan includes R&D and supplier costs to execute the company’s product strategy over the next four years as well as investments in its manufacturing operations.

The car manufacturer intends to invest more than USD 600 million to reopen the Belvidere Assembly Plant to expand production of the Jeep Cherokee and Jeep Compass for the US market. With an initial production launch expected in 2027, these actions are anticipated to create around 3,300 new jobs.

With an investment of nearly USD 400 million, assembly of an all-new midsize truck, previously allocated to the Belvidere plant, plans to move to the Toledo Assembly Complex. The production shift could create more than 900 jobs. Launch timing is expected in 2028.

Stellantis also plans to develop an all-new range-extended EV and internal combustion engine large SUV that will be produced at the Warren Truck Assembly Plant beginning in 2028. The company will invest nearly USD 100 million to retool the facility. It is anticipated that the new program will add more than 900 jobs at the plant.

The Company also expects to invest USD 130 million to prepare the Detroit Assembly Complex – Jefferson for production of the next-generation Dodge Durango. Production is anticipated to launch in 2029. The Company confirms its January announcement to make additional investments in several of its Kokomo facilities to produce the all-new four-cylinder engine – the GMET4 EVO – beginning in 2026. The Company plans to invest more than USD 100 million and to add more than 100 jobs.