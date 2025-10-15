Hanza acquires German EMS company BMK

The agreement marked the completion of its strategic plan, Hanza 2025, and establishes the company as Europe’s largest publicly listed contract manufacturer.

BMK, founded in 1994 and based in Augsburg, employs approximately 1,500 people across Germany, a subsidiary in the Czech Republic, a strategic sourcing unit in China, and a partnership in a company in Israel. The company is a provider of electronics manufacturing and complex assembly, serving a broad customer base primarily in Germany, and is estimated to generate SEK 3.3 billion (EUR 299.2 million) in sales in 2025 with an operating margin of 7.3%.

The acquisition is structured as a share exchange, with BMK receiving a 27% stake in the merged company. The transaction involves the issuance of approximately 17 million new Hanza shares to BMK’s three current owners.

Hanza CEO Erik Stenfors said the deal strengthens the company’s regional manufacturing model and competitive position, particularly in sectors requiring short lead times, including defence. BMK partner Dieter Müller highlighted the potential for accelerated growth and increased security for employees through the integration.

”Step by step, we have built our model for efficient and regional contract manufacturing in Europe. At a time when industry - not least the defence sector - needs shorter lead times and reliable deliveries, speed and proximity are crucial. With BMK, we combine Europe’s most advanced electronics manufacturing with Hanza's model for complete and regional manufacturing. The result is a stronger competitive edge for our customers,” says Erik Stenfors in the press release.

The acquisition concludes Hanza's strategy to establish five balanced manufacturing clusters in Europe, covering Sweden, Finland, the Baltics, Central Europe, and Germany. The Swedish company estimates that, including BMK, the combined entity will reach pro forma sales of approximately SEK 10 billion (EUR 906.5 million) in 2025.