Cybersecurity cannot be an afterthought

“In our industry, we often say that if something is connected to the internet, it can be hacked. And the question is not if, but when,” said Piotr Konieczny in an interview with Evertiq.

During his presentation, he aimed not only to talk about the threats but also to demonstrate them through real examples.

“We’ll see if what I show turns out to be as frightening as it sounds,” he joked before taking the stage. It turned out to be just that, but perhaps even more so than many expected.

War, cyberspace and cyber defence

The topic of cybersecurity takes on a new dimension in the context of the ongoing war across Poland’s eastern border. Evertiq asked the Polish expert whether the current geopolitical situation has increased the risk of cyberattacks.

“The Russians demonstrated some of their capabilities and carried out attacks in Poland and Ukraine even before the war began. After the invasion, there were not that many of them – except for one notable case of satellite terminals being hacked, which temporarily cut off internet access for some users in Poland,” Konieczny explained.

However, the fact that there have been few major incidents does not mean the threat is gone.

“Attacks and attempts still happen, and they will continue to happen. But we have a well-qualified workforce and a lot of experience,” he added.

So, are we perhaps safer than we realise? According to Konieczny, Poland has a strong base of specialists who have been working for many years in the security departments of major global technology companies.

“In almost every international corporation, you can find Poles in senior security roles. This shows that we have the knowledge, the capability and the imagination needed to respond to threats,” he told Evertiq.

At the same time, the expert pointed out the enormous disproportion between attack and defence.

“In defence, success means keeping 100% of your assets protected 100% of the time. But for an attacker, all it takes is half a percent chance that something will be unprotected for a brief moment and the attack succeeds,” he noted.

Piotr Konieczny also spoke positively about the development of Poland’s cyber defence forces, though he cautioned that certain aspects should remain confidential.

“Some things simply shouldn’t be said publicly, because not everyone listening is a friendly observer,” he warned.

It is worth noting that Polish teams of cyber soldiers regularly achieve top positions in international competitions and simulations.

“These are very advanced exercises that require not only technical expertise but also legal and communication skills. They prove that we really have nothing to be ashamed of,” said Konieczny.

How to prepare for a cyberattack

When asked for advice for companies and individual users, the expert offered a measured response.

“There is no universal advice. Before you start securing your systems, you need to answer two key questions: what do you want to protect, and from whom do you want to protect it?”

Effective protection starts with a risk analysis — identifying potential threats and choosing the right countermeasures.

“Not every company needs to prepare for an attack from a foreign intelligence agency. But every company should know its weak points,” Konieczny explained.

Although risk assessment can be complex, it is increasingly supported by artificial intelligence tools.

“Today you don’t need to spend huge amounts of money on specialised audits. There are many tools that can help conduct a basic risk analysis — both for companies and private users,” the expert concluded.

Much of the stage program accompanying Evertiq Expo in Kraków focused on cybersecurity. Panel discussions addressed regulatory gaps and the challenges facing the electronics industry in this field. The next edition of Evertiq Expo Kraków will take place on 7 May 2026, while this year’s final event will be held on 23 October in Warsaw, where Evertiq will explore the future of advanced technologies and innovative solutions across the electronics industry.