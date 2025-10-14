Wonder Electricals launches PCB manufacturing unit

The company states in a filing that machinery installation is scheduled to be completed by the end of October 2025, with trials planned for November–December. Full-scale commercial production is expected to start in the fourth quarter of the year. A state-of-the-art factory is also under construction to support the expansion.

The first phase of production will focus on BLDC motor controllers for a range of consumer and industrial applications, including ceiling fans, inverter fans, induction fans, coolers, and industrial circulators.

Wonder Electricals said the new unit will provide end-to-end hardware and software solutions supported by R&D, aiming to capture growing domestic and international demand for energy-efficient motors. The company anticipates 40–50% growth in the BLDC segment in the coming years.