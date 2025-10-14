© kritchanut dreamstime.com
Precision PCB acquires assets of Microplace
Precision Technologies Inc., operating as Precision PCB, has acquired the assets of Microplace Inc., an EMS provider based in Elgin, Illinois.
The acquisition expands Precision PCB’s assembly capabilities and technical expertise. Microplace, founded in 1996, provides prototype and turnkey assembly services across several end-markets.
According to a press release, the existing Microplace team will remain in place to ensure service continuity and a smooth transition for current customers.
”Microplace has built a strong reputation for quality and expertise in the Electronics Manufacturing industry,” said Amin Jay Rupani, President of Precision PCB. “We are excited to welcome their talented team into Precision PCB and look forward to building upon their foundation as we continue to grow and innovate together.”