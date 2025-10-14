Hanza receives SEK 40 million drone order

The order marks the start of a new collaboration, with a long-term target volume estimated at SEK 300 million per year. Production will take place in Sweden.

The order follows the launch of Hanza's LYNX program in March 2025, aimed at providing tailored manufacturing capacity for the defence industry. According to the company, the program has attracted strong market interest, and this contract represents a significant step in its development.

“Our offering of complete and regional manufacturing clusters, which also forms the basis of the LYNX program, is well-suited for complex security products such as drone systems,” says Veronica Svensson, Head of Sales at Hanza Group, in a press release.

Production will begin shortly within the EMS provider's Swedish manufacturing cluster to enable close collaboration and short lead times.

Earlier this year, Hanza strengthened its position in the defence sector through the acquisition of Finnish manufacturer Milectria, which specialises in defence and security applications.