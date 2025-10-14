ABB and Nvidia partner on next-gen AI data centre

The partnership focuses on supporting Nvidia's planned introduction of an 800 VDC power architecture for 1 MW server racks, designed to meet the growing energy demands of AI workloads.

Delivering power at this scale requires new approaches to distribution and system design. Future data center power architectures will combine a medium voltage (MV) uninterruptible power supply (UPS) with direct current (DC) power distribution to the server room using solid-state power electronics devices.

“ABB is leading the development of the key new power distribution technologies that will create the next generation of data centres. We have been an early investor in the cutting-edge UPS, DC and solid-state electronics that will enable data centres to stay ahead of AI’s growing power demands,” said Giampiero Frisio, President, ABB Electrification, in a press release. “This collaboration supporting the development of 800 VDC architectures for future data centres is one of the many ways we are engaging with the data centre community to serve the needs of this dynamic market.”

According to Dell’Oro Group, global data centre demand is expected to increase from 80 GW in 2024 to around 220 GW by 2030, with AI workloads accounting for roughly 70% of that growth.

ABB’s data centre portfolio includes intelligent power distribution, backup power, and digital monitoring solutions.