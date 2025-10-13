Muon wins $45M contract from United States Space Force

Muon Space, a US-based provider of end-to-end space systems specializing in mission-optimized satellite constellations, has announced it has been awarded a USD 44.6 million Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Firm Fixed Price Phase III Other Transaction Authority (OTA) Agreement from the United States Space Force’s Space Systems Command System Delta 810 (SYD 810).

The OTA Agreement funds development and on-orbit prototype demonstration of a dual-use space-based environmental monitoring (SBEM) capability that simultaneously serves the Department of Defense (DoD) Meteorology and Oceanography end users for mission planning and execution in addition to global wildfire detection and monitoring, according to a media release.

The three-satellite prototype demonstration directly addresses the two highest-priorities in SBEM identified by the Joint Requirements Oversight Council (JROC): Cloud Characterization (CC) and Theater Weather Imagery (TWI). These capabilities are essential for mission planning and execution in contested environments where traditional weather data sources may be unavailable or compromised. The SBIR Phase III OTA agreement is a cornerstone in the Space Force’s push toward hybrid space architectures that integrate commercial capabilities to fill critical needs.

“This mission demonstrates the power of dual-use design — we’re not just adapting existing technology, we’re creating a platform that excels at both missions simultaneously,” said Jonny Dyer, CEO of Muon Space. “By building on our commercial FireSat foundation, we can deliver operational value immediately while proving scalability for future defense missions. We’re honored to continue our partnership with Space Systems Command to help ensure environmental data is accessible when and where it matters most —supporting faster decisions in dynamic, high-stakes conditions.”

This mission builds upon technology developed for Muon’s successful FireSat Protoflight launched in March 2025 in partnership with the nonprofit Earth Fire Alliance (EFA). The first three operational satellites in EFA’s FireSat program are slated to launch in 2026 for global wildfire detection and monitoring, the media release said.

Muon will launch three satellites for Space Systems Command’s prototype demonstration, for further commercial environmental monitoring Data as a Service (DaaS) integration and evaluation.