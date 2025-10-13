L&T secures large grid infrastructure orders from Middle East

The Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) vertical of India’s Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has won grid infrastructure orders in the Middle East, worth between INR 25 billion and INR 50 billion (about USD 280 million to USD 560 million).

The 400kV super grid interconnection linking the electricity networks of GCC member states has helped in efficient utilisation of generation capacity and has improved the overall grid resilience, L&T said in a press release.

Currently, the network of the Sultanate of Oman is connected to this interconnection through UAE’s grid at 220kV. Now a direct interconnection is being established at 400 kV level for which a 400 kV Substation in UAE is crucial. L&T PT&D has won an order to engineer, procure and construct this 400 kV substation, the media release said.

Another order has been secured for building a set of new 132kV substations in the Middle East to cater to the electricity demand growth.

In Saudi Arabia, an order has been received for turnkey construction of 380 kV overhead transmission lines associated with integration of renewable energy power plants, the media release said.