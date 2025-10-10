RealSense spins out from Intel, secures $50 million

“This collaboration cements RealSense’s role as the perception platform of choice for AMRs and humanoids,” said Nadav Orbach, CEO of RealSense, in a press release. “Our independence from Intel and support from top investors give us the agility to innovate, while our work with Nvidia accelerates the mainstream adoption of physical AI.”

Backed by a semiconductor private equity firm, along with strategic and private investors, including Intel Capital and MediaTek Innovation Fund, RealSense now operates as an independent, venture-backed company focused on advancing innovation in AI, robotics, biometrics and computer vision.

The new capital will fuel RealSense’s expansion into adjacent and emerging markets and scale its manufacturing, sales and go-to-market presence globally.

RealSense is collaborating with Nvidia to integrate its depth cameras with Nvidia's robotics platforms, including the Jetson Thor supercomputer for humanoids, Nvidia Isaac Sim for digital twins to close the gap from prototype to production and Nvidia Holoscan Sensor Bridge for ultra-low-latency IoT sensor streaming.

By combining RealSense’s perception technology with Nvidia's AI compute, the collaboration aims to enable robotics developers to shorten time to market, discover new applications and scale safely into production.