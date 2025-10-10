IonQ completes acquisition of quantum sensing firm Vector Atomic

US quantum computing firm IonQ has announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Vector Atomic, a quantum sensing company based in California. The all-stock transaction expands and rounds out IonQ’s quantum technology platform by adding the advanced precision atomic clocks, inertial sensors and synchronization hardware to its industry-leading computing and networking stack, according to a media release.

Vector Atomic brings to IonQ over 75 employees, which include scientists, engineers and operators with experience delivering quantum-based positioning, navigation and timing systems for space, submarine, and airborne applications. The company’s sensing technology delivers ultra-precise picosecond timing which is capable of delivering 1,000x improvement in GPS accuracy, the media release said.

“The acquisition of Vector Atomic marks an exciting expansion for IonQ as we advance toward fully integrated quantum systems that deliver real-world impact across multiple industries,” said Niccolo de Masi, Chairman and CEO of IonQ. “This acquisition broadens and deepens our full-stack quantum industry leadership by adding world-class, field-deployed sensing capabilities to our existing quantum computing and quantum networking solutions.”

Vector Atomic’s sensing and timing portfolio will be integrated into IonQ’s commercial and government offerings, with particular impact on defense and space industries.

“At Vector Atomic, we’ve focused on developing quantum sensors and clocks that perform in the most demanding environments, from undersea to space,” said Dr. Jamil Abo-Shaeer, CEO and Co-founder of Vector Atomic. “By joining IonQ, we can accelerate that mission, expand into broader markets, and integrate our technologies into systems that redefine what quantum can deliver.” Dr. Abo-Shaeer will remain with IonQ, continuing his pioneering work on quantum sensing technology.

In the last 12 months, IonQ has also acquired Oxford Ionics, Capella Space, Lightsynq Technologies and Qubitekk, and secured a majority stake in ID Quantique.