Nidec expands in Arkansas, with $19 million investment

The company is planning a 61,000-square-foot expansion to support growth over the coming five years. The new expansion will enable Nidec to add production and increase capacity for its test lab, as well as add a new customer demonstration room for its large-scale motors.

Nidec currently operates in a 347,000-square-foot facility that is ISO9001-2016 certified. The company employs approximately 400 workers at its Mena facility.

“This significant investment in our plant in Mena marks a milestone in our growth as a manufacturer of electric motors. We’ve essentially outgrown our facility, and the new space we add will allow us to expand not only our manufacturing capabilities but also our testing labs and to improve the experience for customers who visit the location,” said Claudemir dos Santos, COO of Nidec Appliance, Commercial and Industrial Motors (ACIM) and Vice President of Operations for North America and Latin America, in a press release.

Construction work on the expansion began in Q2 of 2025 and is expected to be completed in Q2 of 2027.