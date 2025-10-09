Indian semiconductor startup Morphing Machines raises $4.3M

Indian fabless semiconductor IP company Morphing Machines has raised INR 384 million (about USD 4.3 million) in a Series A funding round led by IAN Alpha Fund.

The round also saw participation from Speciale Invest, IvyCap Ventures and Navam Capital, along with existing investors Golden Sparrow Ventures, IIMA Ventures and DeVC, according to a report by Entrepreneur.

The Bangalore-based company had previously raised USD 2.7 million in a seed round.

The company said that the new funds would be used to build and test its first chip, expand its engineering team and launch pilot projects with data center clients. Commercial deployments are planned in India, Europe and the US, the Entrepreneur report said.

Morphing Machines has developed a runtime reconfigurable many-core processor called ‘REDEFINE’, which offers configuration and compute flexibility for data centres, AI/ML workloads, telecom infrastructure, and next-gen enterprise compute applications, according to a report by Inc 42.

“Data Centers today demand agility—REDEFINE uniquely adapts to any workload, from AI to analytics, delivering breakthrough efficiency and lower costs for the next era of cloud computing,” said Morphing Machines CEO Deepak Shapeti, according to a report by Indian Startup News. “Our Series A funding will accelerate deployment of REDEFINE into consumer cloud data centers, hyperscalers, and other such use cases where we can offer customers better performance, efficiency, and flexibility while dramatically lowering total cost of ownership.”