PG Electroplast to invest $110M in manufacturing facility in India

Contract manufacturer PG Electroplast Ltd, through its wholly owned subsidiary PG Technoplast Pvt Ltd, will set up a ₹10 billion (about USD 110 million) manufacturing facility in Sri City, Tirupati, in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

The Indian company, which is based in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, has acquired 50 acres in Sri City to develop an integrated manufacturing campus.

The amount will be invested over five years, starting with a refrigerator manufacturing plant of 1.2 million units annual capacity, with commercial production targeted by December 2026, according to a report by Hindu Business Line.

The site is also being designed for future expansion into air conditioners, washing machines, and other home appliances and electronics, a CNBC TV18 report said.

The project is expected to create over 500 direct jobs in the first phase.