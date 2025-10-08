PG Electroplast to invest $110M in manufacturing facility in India
Contract manufacturer PG Electroplast Ltd, through its wholly owned subsidiary PG Technoplast Pvt Ltd, will set up a ₹10 billion (about USD 110 million) manufacturing facility in Sri City, Tirupati, in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.
The Indian company, which is based in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, has acquired 50 acres in Sri City to develop an integrated manufacturing campus.
The amount will be invested over five years, starting with a refrigerator manufacturing plant of 1.2 million units annual capacity, with commercial production targeted by December 2026, according to a report by Hindu Business Line.
The site is also being designed for future expansion into air conditioners, washing machines, and other home appliances and electronics, a CNBC TV18 report said.
The project is expected to create over 500 direct jobs in the first phase.
“Sri City marks our very first step into South India and also our largest land acquisition so far,” said Vikas Gupta, Managing Director – Operations. “It reflects our deep commitment to building for the long term, not just for our customers but also for the communities we will engage with. The facility’s scale, its proximity to the port, and its potential for exports make this a transformative chapter in our journey.”