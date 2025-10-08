© Note
Note expands with new production facility in Finland
Swedish EMS provider Note has signed an agreement to build new, larger production facilities for its operations in Finland.
The new factory, just like the current one, will be leased and is specifically designed to support the continued growth and expansion of Note Hyvinkää, the company writes in an update on LinkedIn.
Relocation to the new factory is currently scheduled to take place during the second half of next year.
"This investment marks an important step in strengthening our position in Finland," says Tommi Kiviranta, MD Note Hyvinkää, in the update. "The new, modern facility will enable us to meet growing customer demand, increase production capacity, and continue delivering high-quality to our customers with even greater efficiency."