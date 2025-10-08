Federal Electronics expands selective soldering capabilities

With one system now dedicated to lead solder and the other to lead-free, the company says the site can better accommodate diverse customer requirements for high-mix, high-complexity assemblies.

The Jade MKII is designed for small- to medium-batch production, where precision, repeatability, and production flexibility are critical. The hand-load platform is equipped with a universally adjustable tooling carrier that accommodates PCBs or pallets up to 457mm x 508mm (18” x 20”). Pillarhouse’s Drop-Jet design fluxer provides fast, effective flushing of the pressurised flux chamber. This minimises maintenance while supporting a range of flux types, including high solid content and water-soluble fluxes.