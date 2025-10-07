JLR restarts production after cyber incident

The company states that the phased restart of its manufacturing operations will begin at the Electric Propulsion Manufacturing Centre (EPMC), where engines are built, and its Battery Assembly Centre (BAC), both located in the West Midlands, UK, on Wednesday, 8 October 2025.

Employees have also started returning to the company’s stamping facilities in Castle Bromwich, Halewood and Solihull, as well as to key areas of the Solihull vehicle production plant, including the body and paint shops and Logistics Operations Centre.

Vehicle manufacturing at JLR’s Nitra plant in Slovakia, along with the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport production lines in Solihull, is also resuming this week. Further updates are expected as the phased restart progresses, including information regarding the company’s Halewood site on Merseyside.

In parallel, JLR says that it is fast-tracking a new financing arrangement that will provide eligible suppliers with upfront payments during the restart period. The scheme allows qualifying suppliers to receive a majority prepayment shortly after orders are placed, with a final adjustment upon invoice receipt.