C-Hawk unveils new Vietnam facility

The new facility increases its operational space in Vietnam to 96,000 square feet, a 71% increase.

“The Vietnam expansion is a critical part of our long-term strategy to be closer to our customers and better serve them with greater responsiveness, supply chain agility and cost structure,” says Chase Zunino, CEO of the C-Hawk Group of Companies, in a press release. “At the same time, we remain deeply committed to our U.S. operations to support R&D, pilot, and volume manufacturing for customers who desire to have those capabilities in the United States.”

Located in Phu Tan Industrial Park, the new facility features Class 10,000, Class 1,000 and Class 100 cleanrooms, expanding capability and capacity for full system integration and orbital welding. C-Hawk will ship its first fully integrated system for one of its OEM customers in September 2025. The site will also be the volume production centre for ultra-high purity (UHP) stainless steel orbital welding and large OD TIG weldment manufacturing.

The investment enables a more cost-efficient transition of new product introduction and volume production from C-Hawk’s Fremont, California, operations to Vietnam.

“This expansion also grows our workforce, allowing us to nearly double our local headcount by March 2026,” says Peri Kasthuri, COO of the C-Hawk Group of Companies. “We will continue to partner with local universities to engage with young talent and host career workshops to build our workforce in Vietnam.”

The Vietnam site is part of C-Hawk’s global network of manufacturing operations, which includes facilities in Singapore, Malaysia, China and three locations in the United States.