UNIVITY wins €31M CNES contract to accelerate space-based 5G

CNES has awarded €31 million in strategic funding to Paris-based startup UNIVITY — formerly Constellation Technologies & Operations — as part of a France 2030 call for projects operated by CNES. This support marks a major step in the development of space-based 5G made in France, according to a media release.

CNES (Centre National d’Etudes Spatiales) is the public establishment responsible for proposing French space policy to the Government and implementing it in Europe.

UNIVITY — together with telecommunications and broadcasting firm TDF — will carry out a demonstration of satellite-based 5G connectivity. Through real-world use cases, this experiment will validate the relevance of a fully integrated 5G NTN solution, designed and built in France, combining very low Earth orbit (VLEO) satellites with terrestrial infrastructure.

TDF will play a central role in the project’s operational implementation, managing the hosting, installation, operation, and maintenance of three gateway stations — two in mainland France and one overseas. These gateways will be essential to ensure seamless interoperability between the satellite system and telecom operators’ terrestrial networks.

With €31 million in funding from CNES and additional industrial co-financing from UNIVITY, the contract amounts to a total of €44 million. France 2030 supports the development of critical technologies for France’s economy and Europe’s technological independence. The selected project aims to validate this technology in real-world operational conditions, the media release said.

“Thanks to France 2030 funding, CNES is supporting UNIVITY in preparing, through the in-orbit demonstration ‘uniShape,’ a satellite-based 5G-NTN service designed to meet the needs of terrestrial operators,” said Caroline Laurent, Director of Orbital Systems and Applications, CNES. “UNIVITY’s ‘uniSky’ constellation aims to deliver a distinctive French solution for high-speed space-based 5G-NTN connectivity, serving both consumer and professional users, built on innovative concepts and breakthrough technologies.”

“We are proud to have the support of France 2030 for this project, which represents a true strategic milestone for us,” said Véronique Bonnet, Program Director at UNIVITY. “This recognition validates both our expertise and our vision of converging terrestrial and space networks.”