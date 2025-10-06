IMI consolidates Kuichong operations into Pingshan facility

Final production at the Kuichong plant ended on October 1, 2025, marking the conclusion of the relocation process.

According to IMI, the consolidation aims to improve operational efficiency and increase capacity utilisation at the Pingshan site. The company said it will focus on ensuring business continuity and maintaining service for customers previously handled by the Kuichong facility.

IMI stated that the move is part of its broader effort to drive efficiency across its organisation.