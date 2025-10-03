Swiss chip cooling startup Corintis raises $24 million

Coming out of stealth mode, Swiss semiconductor cooling startup Corintis has announced that it has raised USD 24 million in Series A funding. The round was led by BlueYard Capital with participation from Founderful, Acequia Capital, Celsius Industries, XTX Ventures, among others. Corintis also announces that it will be opening multiple US offices to better serve its American customers in addition to an Engineering office in Munich, Germany, according to a media release.

Increasing demands for AI to become ever more powerful have placed a requirement for ever more powerful computer chips. However, increasingly powerful chips produce more heat, making cooling a key bottleneck. NVIDIA’s recent adoption of liquid cooling for its latest generations of data centre GPUs has highlighted this key demand.

Corintis aims to address this problem. To date, the company has raised USD 33.4 million in total.

“Cooling is one of the biggest challenges for next-generation chips,” said Intel CEO and Corintis board director Lip-Bu Tan. “Corintis is fast becoming the industry leader in advanced semiconductor cooling solutions to address the thermal bottleneck, as made evident by its growing customer list.”

Corintis’s technology focuses on microfluidic cooling: Optimised micro-scale liquid cooling for computer chips in data centres, which are used for advanced computation, including for generative AI, the company said.

Microsoft has announced that in collaboration with Corintis, it has successfully achieved a breakthrough by developing an in-chip microfluidic cooling system that can effectively cool a server running core services.

“Thermal engineers need to pull a rabbit out of a hat on a daily basis to make sure chips don’t overheat and break, and that’s where Corintis comes in,” said Remco van Erp, Co-Founder & CEO of Corintis. “Our mission is to unlock 10x better cooling to enable the future of compute, in a short cycle time, and while leveraging the existing infrastructure investments in a data center today.”

Corintis’ platform builds a bridge between chip and cooling design, enabling chip designers to build the next generation of AI chips with superior thermal performance.