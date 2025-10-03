Mycronic receives order for an SLX mask writer

The company says that the order value is in the range of USD 4-6 million, and that delivery of the system is planned for the current quarter.

“It is gratifying that customers choose SLX when upgrading their installed base of mask writers for semiconductor photomask production. The high performance, productivity and reliability of SLX stems from an advanced platform, designed with stability and sustainability at its core”, says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic, in a press release.

The SLX laser mask writer meets rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry and a future need for replacement and modernisation. Photomasks manufactured by laser mask writers are of high importance and account for a majority of all photomasks produced for semiconductor manufacturing.