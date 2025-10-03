India’s LTTS wins $100 million contract from US manufacturer
L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) will support the client’s initiatives across new product development, sustenance engineering, value engineering and platform automation, leveraging its expertise in AI, computer vision, and next-gen automation technologies.
India’s L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) has signed a USD 100 million multi-year agreement with a US-based industrial equipment manufacturer catering to the semiconductor value chain.
Under the terms of the agreement, LTTS will support the client’s initiatives across new product development, sustenance engineering, value engineering and platform automation, leveraging its expertise in AI, computer vision, and next-gen automation technologies, according to a media release.
LTTS will also set up a Center of Excellence (CoE) to support the client in accelerating innovation, simplifying platforms, application engineering and transitioning towards a more digital and AI-enabled future, the media release said.
“We deeply value the trust and confidence our client has placed in us and are committed to further strengthening this relationship as we move ahead with this transformational program,” said Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director, LTTS. “This engagement underscores LTTS’ expertise in leveraging AI-driven innovation to address complex engineering challenges in high-growth industries. By harnessing our capabilities in AI, automation, and product engineering, we are empowering our client to further expand their market share and stay ahead of the curve.”