India’s LTTS wins $100 million contract from US manufacturer

India’s L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) has signed a USD 100 million multi-year agreement with a US-based industrial equipment manufacturer catering to the semiconductor value chain.

Under the terms of the agreement, LTTS will support the client’s initiatives across new product development, sustenance engineering, value engineering and platform automation, leveraging its expertise in AI, computer vision, and next-gen automation technologies, according to a media release.

LTTS will also set up a Center of Excellence (CoE) to support the client in accelerating innovation, simplifying platforms, application engineering and transitioning towards a more digital and AI-enabled future, the media release said.