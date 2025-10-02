Expo in Lund 2.0: Bigger, stronger, back where it all began

The choice of Lund was hardly a coincidence. The Skåne region is rich in innovation environments, including research and technology parks, incubators, research institutes, and cluster organisations such as Ideon Science Park, Medicon Village, ESS, MAX IV, and Mobile Heights. Add Lund University, which for centuries has nurtured knowledge, innovation, and international collaboration, and the city’s credentials become clear.

Over time, Skåne has built a strong position in deep tech areas such as artificial intelligence, IoT, 5G, image recognition, and big data. The region is also a hub for both ICT and life sciences, making it one of Sweden’s most important centres for electronics and technology companies. According to a survey by Smartare Elektroniksystem, there are currently 396 electronics companies in the region – 12% of all such companies in Sweden – employing nearly 9,000 people.

Lund’s semiconductor industry is closely linked to Lund University and LTH, where research in nanotechnology and semiconductor technology drives innovation and new ventures. Lund Nano Lab (Myfab) provides advanced infrastructure for both academia and startups, and several semiconductor companies, including Acconeer, AlixLabs, NordAmps, and Veeco Sic CVD Systems, are based here. The combination of expertise, entrepreneurial spirit, and a concentrated ecosystem for technology and innovation gives Lund a role reminiscent of a Swedish “Silicon Valley” for semiconductors and electronics.

As Evertiq Expo outgrew its original home in Lund, the event moved to Malmö Arena to accommodate the increasing needs of exhibitors and visitors. Now, however, it is time to return to the city of ideas.

“It feels fantastic to return to Lund, where it all began. The region has a unique position within electronics and innovation, and we know that both exhibitors and visitors appreciate the proximity to the strong ecosystem here. Hosting the event at Sparbanken Skåne Arena allows us to continue growing while reconnecting with our roots,” said Daniel Myrtenblad, Expo Manager at Evertiq.

Evertiq Expo will open its doors again in Lund on May 21, 2026 – this time at Sparbanken Skåne Arena.