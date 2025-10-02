Coming soon: New PI factory in the USA

Scheduled to open in November 2025, just 1.5 years after construction started in Spring 2024, the 140,000-square-foot site highlights PI's strategy to reduce the impact of import tariffs and improve supply stability.

The new plant will triple the combined space of PI's current Auburn, Hopkinton, and Nashua operations. Manufacturing will include advanced motion and automation systems, air bearings, piezoelectric transducers, and nanopositioning components. The company says that the expansion will enable faster response to market demands, shorter lead times, and improved service for North American customers.

Beyond production, PI says that the Shrewsbury facility will generate engineering and technology jobs, without specifying how many will be created.