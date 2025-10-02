AT&S plans entry into the defence sector

The company said its production site in Leoben will be prepared to meet the specific requirements of defence customers, including evaluating potential structural and technical adjustments to comply with international standards for defence production. AT&S expects this expansion to generate annual revenues in the mid-double-digit million euro range over the medium term.

At the same time, this step will strengthen AT&S’s economic foundation and secure jobs at its Austrian sites.

AT&S noted that all activities in the defence sector will comply with Austrian and European Union legal requirements. The company has long-standing expertise in developing technologies that can be used for both civilian and security-related applications. The focus is on technologies that support defence, prevention, and stabilisation – for example, for security agencies or critical infrastructure.